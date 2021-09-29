Belgaum, September 29: Police in Belagavi district of Karnataka are probing black magic angle in connection with a two-year-old girl who was found abandoned. The girl was found abandoned at a sugarcane filed at Halyala village a week ago. The police suspect the girl might have been subjected to black magic as she had burn injuries in certain pattern. Karnataka Suicide Horror: Minor Girl Lived With Five Dead Bodies for 5 Days in Bengaluru.

The girl was found in semi-conscious state with on September 23. She had burn injuries all over her body in certain pattern, according to a report by Times of India. This promoted cops to look into the black magic angle. It appeared that was branded with burning camphors. Since no missing complaint has been lodged, the police suspect her parents could also be involved. Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Rapes Minor Girl, A Rape Survivor in Dakshina Kannada, Father Lodges Complaint.

"No missing case has been filed in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with regard to the child," Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi was quoted as saying. In order to trace the child's parents or family, the police sent her pictures to police stations in neighbouring states. They said there is a possibility of parents’ involvement in subjecting the baby to black magic.

The Belagavi police formed a dedicated team to investigate the case. Meanwhile, the baby girl is undergoing treatment for burn injuries at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). Further investigation is being carried out.

