Samsung India will officially launch the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset will be launched as the first device in the F series with 5G connectivity. The smartphone will be launched at 12 noon and just like the Galaxy M52 5G launch on Tuesday, Samsung will simply announce the price and sale date of Galaxy F42 phone today. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices & Specifications.

The Galaxy F42 5G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The brand new #GalaxyF42 5G is here and it’s all you need to be a #FullOnLegend. pic.twitter.com/WZUnpDedih — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2021

For photography, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The smartphone is likely to come with connectivity options such as 4G, dual-band WiFi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It will run on Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant could cost Rs 22,999.

