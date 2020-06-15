Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | We Don't Think He Committed Suicide, Police Must Investigate, Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Maternal Uncle

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:40 AM IST
India News | We Don't Think He Committed Suicide, Police Must Investigate, Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Maternal Uncle

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): We do not think Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, he has been "murdered" and police must investigate, actor's maternal uncle RC Singh said on Monday.

"We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," said the maternal uncle of Sushant Singh Rajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar.

Actor Sushant allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

