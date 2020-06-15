Coronavirus in India: Live Map

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST
A+
A-
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
OnePlus 8 Series India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 8 Series 5G smartphones are all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will commence at noon through Amazon India & OnePlus India's official Website. The company announced the limited sale of OnePlus 8 Series smartphones on its official Twitter handle. The smartphones will be offered with exciting offers such as up to Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, Additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who Pre-booked the OnePlus 8 Series & more. OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch OHD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate whereas the OnePlus 8 handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP colour filter lens. The OnePlus 8 mobile phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens.

Upfront, both the smartpones of OnePlus 8 Series features a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor for clicking selfies & attending video calls. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, both mobile phones run on Android 10 based OxygenOS. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging facility whereas the OnePlus 8 smartphones is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging support. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update.

OnePlus 8 Series comes in glacial green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, interstellar glow & onyx black shades. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the OnePlus 8 mobile is launched with 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G
  • Android 10 Based OxygenOS
  • 48MP Quad Rear Camera
  • 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Snapdragon 865 Chipset
  • 8GB/12GB
  • 128GB/256GB
  • 4,510mAh
  • From Rs 54,999

Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Series gets Bluetooth v5.1 support, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, 4G LTE & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the Pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for 8GB & 128GB, the 12GB & 256GB model will be offered at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 smartphone gets a retail price tag of Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 44,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 49,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

