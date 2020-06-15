OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

OnePlus 8 Series 5G smartphones are all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will commence at noon through Amazon India & OnePlus India's official Website. The company announced the limited sale of OnePlus 8 Series smartphones on its official Twitter handle. The smartphones will be offered with exciting offers such as up to Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, Additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who Pre-booked the OnePlus 8 Series & more. OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch OHD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate whereas the OnePlus 8 handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP colour filter lens. The OnePlus 8 mobile phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 8 5G will be available at 12PM on the 15th of June 🚨 Set your timers for this one as due to heavy demand, it is going to be a limited drop 📦 Know more about our sales schedule - https://t.co/x4SIcmzMoN pic.twitter.com/F2K0PP9vHf — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 12, 2020

Upfront, both the smartpones of OnePlus 8 Series features a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor for clicking selfies & attending video calls. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, both mobile phones run on Android 10 based OxygenOS. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging facility whereas the OnePlus 8 smartphones is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging support. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update.

OnePlus 8 Series comes in glacial green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, interstellar glow & onyx black shades. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the OnePlus 8 mobile is launched with 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Android 10 Based OxygenOS

48MP Quad Rear Camera

6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Snapdragon 865 Chipset

8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB

4,510mAh

From Rs 54,999

Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Series gets Bluetooth v5.1 support, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, 4G LTE & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the Pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for 8GB & 128GB, the 12GB & 256GB model will be offered at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 smartphone gets a retail price tag of Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 44,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 49,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant.

