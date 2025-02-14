Amrirsar (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Punjab's Special DGP Arpit Shukla spoke to media persons in Chandigarh and addressed many issues such as increasing border security and attacks on police stations in the state. Shukla stated that the state government has allocated a fund of INR 30 crore to install cameras at strategic points to thwart infiltration and trace the movement of smugglers.

The Special DGP said, "To strengthen the border belt of Punjab, we have established a second line of defence from Fazilka to Pathankot. In the front, it is the BSF, and Punjab Police is the second line of defence."

"The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore to us to install cameras at strategic points to thwart infiltration and detect the movement of smugglers. Due to this, cases of detection have gone up and incidents have reduced," Shukla added.

Speaking about the attacks on police stations in the state, Shukla stated that they have made special strategies to tackle the issue. All incidents have been traced except one issue and Punjab being a border state, has its own challenges. The Punjab special DGP added that ISI has always tried to children from villages are misled to create the disturbance.

He added, "We have made special strategies to deal with this. We have been able to trace all incidents except one. Punjab, being a border state, has its own challenges. The biggest challenge is that ISI always tries to create disturbance in the state. Our innocent children from villages are misled and paid to create disturbance and they (ISI) get foot soldiers." (ANI)

