Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in the Modakurichi Assembly constituency in support of Kirthika Shivkumar and slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, alleging corruption and nepotism.

He also expressed confidence in the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

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Addressing supporters, Shah said, "Our government will end the DMK's corruption... I want to appeal to ensure the victory of the NDA's BJP candidate, Kirthika Shivkumar, with a landslide victory."

Targeting the DMK leadership, Shah alleged dynastic politics.

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"MK Stalin wants to make his son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said, adding, "First M. Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu."

On women's reservation, Shah accused the DMK and the Indian National Congress of blocking progress. "Congress and DMK stopped women from coming to Parliament, and they also declined the seat increment of Tamil Nadu," he said.

He added, "We assure on behalf of Narendra Modi that we will do justice with Tamil Nadu and India's women and defeat the Congress and DMK's plan."

Shah said the NDA, along with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, would come to power in the state under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami. "We are confident of forming an NDA government here, together with the AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami," he said.

He also said the alliance would improve governance. "We will improve the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. We resolve to bring back the lost glory of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)