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Agency News Agency News India News | West Bengal 2nd Phase Polls: Long Queues of Women as Voting Begins in Monteswar Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026 commenced in the Monteswar assembly on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Monteswar (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026 commenced in the Monteswar assembly on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Long queues of voters were seen outside the Basanti Devi College polling station since early morning, promising a high women voter turnout as seen in the first phase of polls on April 23.

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Elderly women were also seen enthusiastically participating in the democratic process.

The ruling TMC has once again fielded sitting MLA and Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury as its candidate from the constituency, who will be up against the BJP's Saikat Paja, while Congress has fielded Jyotirmoy Mandal. CPI(M) has fielded Anupam Ghosh.

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In this assembly, the picture of the minister's alleged factional feud with the local Trinamool president of the Panchayat Samiti, Ahmed Hossain, has come to the fore.

However, several questions are being raised around Siddiqullah Chowdhury.

A section of the locals claimed that the development work had not been completed in the last five years.

It is alleged that the condition of several roads in various rural areas of Monteshwar is still very bad. Residents said that movement becomes almost impossible during the rainy season.

There is also anger over the alleged lack of drinking water, and in many areas, waterlogging has remained an issue due to a poor drainage system.

The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors, and 792 have been identified as the third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket, and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above. There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD). The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections. These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)