Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Kolkata on Saturday after a 6-day visit to London.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the trip as very successful.

Kunal Ghosh said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's London visit was completely successful. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ready to answer all the questions, but the miscreants had conspired to disrupt the program. The local people chased them away. She was giving a speech and if anyone had any questions, she was ready for questions and answers after the speech. But the intention of those mischievous elements was only to create disruption. They will get an answer. In 2026, Mamata Banerjee will once again go there as the fourth time CM of West Bengal."

CM Mamata Banerjee had faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called Mamata Banerjee a "traitor" on Saturday.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is a traitor. I have written to S Jaishankar to bring all the footage and take strict action (against her). Action should be taken against the traitor."

Mamata Banerjee had said that she differed with the prediction that India would become the world's first economy by 2060.

BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video from the interaction in which Mamata Banerjee was seen engaged a conversation on 'Social Development - Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal' at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, during which she disagreed with the claim that India will become the world's first economy by 2060.

"India has already overtaken the UK; we are now the 6th largest economy, and India is the fifth largest economy. Soon, it will be the third largest economy in the world. By 2060, it is predicted that it will be the first economy in the world," the host of the discussion remarked, to which Mamata Banerjee said, "I will differ that."

In his post Amit Malviya said that the West Bengal Chief Minister has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy... This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?" Malviya posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)