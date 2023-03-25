Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday directed the district administrations to take strict action if any irregularity is detected at the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) camps, which will begin on April 1.

Chairing a meeting, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi directed the districts to start control rooms for successful implementation of the programme, an official statement said.

"Suitable and appropriate responses are expected for each call made to the control rooms. Instructions were given to deal swiftly and sternly with persons carrying on undesirable activities in the camps, including the sale of application forms and charging for filling up forms, among others," it said.

"The key goal of the sixth edition of 'Duare Sarkar' is to reach every household by holding booth-level camps, and to deliver services under 33 schemes to all eligible citizens of the state," it added.

The districts were also asked to convene meetings of the task forces for ensuring coordination among all the departments.

