Mumbai, March 25: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her cousin in Junagadh. Police officials said that the incident took place on Friday when the teenager was allegedly stabbed 18 times by her cousin in what seems to be a one-sided love affair. An officer also said that the accused was the girl to marry her.

According to a report in the Times of India, the minor girl survived the brutal attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajkot. Acting on the girl's statement, the Rajkot police asked the Keshod police to register a complaint against the accused. During the investigation, cops learned that the accused identified as Kishan Bavaji (23) is a cousin of the victim. Gujarat Shocker: Uncle, Cousins Chop Off Man’s Ear With Machete Over Minor Dispute in Gandhinagar; Complaint Registered.

An officer privy to the case said that Bavaji came to Keshod from Sasan when the minor girl was alone at home. The girl lives with her younger sister while her mother passed away a few years ago. The accused, who was infuriated questioned the minor as to why she stopped communicating with him. Once again he asked her to marry her to which the girl refused.

As the accused did not like her answer, he started stabbing the girl even before she could understand anything. The accused stabbed her multiple times. The victim received a total of 18 wounds on her abdomen, chest, hands, back, and legs. Cops said that the accused continued to stab the minor girl till she fainted post which, he fled away from the spot. When the victim's sister returned home, she found her in a pool of blood and immediately called her father who called for an ambulance. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

The victim was first rushed to Keshod hospital and later to Junagadh civil hospital before she was finally brought to Rajkot civil hospital. PK Gadhvi, police sub-inspector of Keshod police station said, "We believe that he came with the intention of attacking her and entered the house after confirming that she was alone. We have initiated the process to register an office and the accused has been detained."

