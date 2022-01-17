Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): West Bengal government has decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state from January 18.

According to the new notification, gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity till 9 pm provided staff and users are fully vaccinated or RTPCR negative.

The government has allowed Jatra (local theatres) with 50 per cent capacity till 9 pm while outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes are allowed in the state following COVID appropriate protocols.

The government has asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in view of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, West Bengal logged 9,385 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases in the state to 1,58,623, stated the health bulletin. (ANI)

