India News | West Bengal: Fire Breaks out at Manufacturing Unit in Kolkata's Anandapur Area

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in the Anandapur area of Kolkata on Monday, officials said.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze.

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No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)