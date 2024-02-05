New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Suvendu Adhikari also held a series of meetings in the national capital, including with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to reporters at the meetings, Suvendu Adhikari outlined the discussions and key points raised during his interactions.

Regarding his meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adhikari described it as a courtesy meeting.

However, on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari remained tight-lipped indicating that action would speak louder than words shortly.

"With Jagdeep Dhankar, it was a courtesy meeting. What I discussed with the Home Minister that I won't be revealing here but you'll see the action," Adhikari said.

Speaking on his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Adhikari said that he pointed up the concerning developments in West Bengal's governance.

He cited a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report exposing a potential scam amounting to Rs 2 lakh crores, urging Sitharaman to investigate the matter.

He emphasized the need for thorough audits before the release of GST funds adding that Sitharaman assured him of prompt action.

"Finally, I met with FM Nirmala Didi to complain against the state government of West Bengal... A recent CAG report shows a scam worth Rs. 2 lakh crores. I requested her to look into it. West Bengal along with Kerala are the only states where GST audits haven't been done since it was implemented in 2017. I put forth my demand that the audit be completed first and then release the GST. She assured me that action would be taken," Adhikari said. (ANI)

