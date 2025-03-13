Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a plastic scrap godown in West Bengal's Siliguri Roy colony area.

According to the officials, fire tenders are rushed to the spot, and dousing operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

