Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): West Bengal reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the government on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 719 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 15,87,601, added the health bulletin.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Forces UAE Expats To Cancel Holiday Plans to India.

A total of 19,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with 12 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 7,804 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 16,14,867 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Offering Work From Home Busted by Delhi Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)