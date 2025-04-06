Shobha Yatra to be organised in Hooghly today on Ram Navami. (Photo/ANI)

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): A Shobha Yatra is scheduled to be organised in Hooghly on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 celebrations in West Bengal.

Security has been heightened in Howrah as a large number of devotees throng to temples on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Preparations are underway ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Nandigram.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Nandigram today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all on Sunday, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She appealed to everyone to "uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all."

Posting her wishes on X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

Like the rest of the country, West Bengal has geared up for grand Ram Navami today amid tight security. BJP leaders earlier alleged that officials had denied permission to hold processions, and the Calcutta High Court has passed an order to ensure a peaceful celebration in Howrah.

"We have to get permission from the court to participate in any program in Bengal. The government and police here do not give us permission. Ram Navami's procession will be conducted according to the Hindu community's rituals," said BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

A large number of devotees have thronged to temples in Howrah amid tight security.

Earlier on Saturday, Jadavpur University students also alleged that they were denied permission to hold a procession.

Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University, told ANI that a group of students submitted a formal request on March 28 seeking permission to organise Ram Navami celebrations. He claimed they received a written response from the university denying the request, stating that it could not be approved in the absence of the Vice Chancellor.

"On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); today, we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent," he said.

However, markets and streets in Kolkata are decked up with flags and posters for the celebrations in Howrah. (ANI)

