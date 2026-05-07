India News | West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Says Aide's Killing 'pre-planned', BJP Leaders Allege Political Motive

Madhyamgram (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Adhikari condemned the incident and told the reporters that Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had talked to the family of the deceased.

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Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police. Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions. The police have found some evidence, and they will investigate. This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj. BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here."

"We urge all BJP workers, supporters, and those assisting our MLAs and MPs across the state not to take the law into their own hands. We will ensure that no one is left without justice or made to feel vulnerable. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Our colleague's body is currently at the hospital. After the post-mortem, we will hand it over to his family. We will take full responsibility for the family. Arrangements have also been made for the treatment of those injured," he added.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar termed the incident "very sad" and urged party workers to remain patient, stating that the police are investigating the matter and that those responsible will not be spared.

He said the DGP has visited the spot and the probe is underway.

"This is a tragic incident and the police are investigating the matter... The DGP has informed us that significant progress has been made in the investigation. No one will be spared. Everyone will be brought to justice through the legal process... Reports suggest that five shots were fired; let the post-mortem examination be completed first. As soon as our Chief Minister takes the oath and our government assumes power, everything will be set right--though it may take a little time," Majumdar told ANI.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta described the killing as a "pre-planned political assassination," stating that Chandra had worked closely with him during various political campaigns and was an integral part of Suvendu Adhikari's political team.

Dasgupta alleged that the murder bore the "fingerprints" of the defeated party, which he claimed was unable to accept the electoral outcome. He further said that Chandra was specifically targeted due to his importance within Adhikari's team and termed the act a "meticulously planned" killing carried out by assailants.

He also alleged that the attack was driven by political revenge following the election results.

"I worked with Chandra very closely for different political campaigns. This was not an accidental death, but a pre-planned political assassination, a murder whose fingerprints will lead right to the top of a defeated party which cannot accept and reconcile itself to a devastating defeat in the elections... Chandra was at the heart of Suvendu Adhikari's political office, and therefore, this was a very carefully targeted assassination. They knew the importance of Chandra, his route, and it was planned accordingly. It was done by an assassin. It is a revenge. Since they could not win an election, they take it out through guns... A lot of people demand retaliation, but I don't agree with that. I feel we should keep the peace, but we also should deal with it in an administrative way after the government is sworn in on May 9."

Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

West Bengal Police have seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra. West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.

The forensic team has also arrived at the spot of the incident to investigate the vehicle in which the victim was allegedly shot dead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)