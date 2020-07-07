Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 7 (ANI): The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that in the next 24-48 hours west coast would receive less rainfall.

"The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department, Mumbai

Also Read | Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10 & Realme TV Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

The IMD further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over northwest and eastcentral, northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast.

Also Read | Mumbai Monsoon 2020: Maximum City Gets 60% of July Rains in First 6 Days, Records 506.4mm of Rainfall.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)