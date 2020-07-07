Mumbai, July 7: Over the last few days, heavy rains lashed the financial capital. According to the Times of India report, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded 60 percent of the required rainfall for the entire month in the first six days of the month.

The required rainfall for the July month is 840.7mm, and till 5.30 pm on Monday, the Santacruz observatory had recorded 506.4mm, or 60 percent of the required rain. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday further predicted heavy rainfall over the West coast with intermittent intense spells. IMD also precited widespread rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour. Mumbai Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall in Financial Capital and Adjoining Districts in Next 24 Hours.

IMD in a release further informed that the intense rainfall belt has shifted to Gujarat and its adjoining areas where heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy fall is expected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).