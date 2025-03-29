Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Amid various works in connection with the Redevelopment of Jaipur Railway station of North Western Railway, a 66-day block was initially scheduled from February 25 to May 1, 2025, which has now been extended to May 10.

A press release of Western Railway said a few WR trains will remain partially cancelled, while some will be diverted/extended due to this block.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 22933 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Weekly Superfast Express will short terminate at Sanganer and will be partially cancelled between Sanganer and Jaipur for journey commencing up to May 5, 2025.

Train No. 22934 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Express will short originate from Sanganer and will be partially cancelled between Jaipur and Sanganer for journey commencing up to May 6.

Two trains have been extended.

Train No. 20951 Okha--Jaipur Weekly Superfast Express has been extended to Khatipura station for a journey commencing on May 5.

Train No. 20952 Jaipur--Okha Weekly Superfast Express will depart Khatipura station and travel until May 6.

Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus--Sri Ganganagar Aravali Express will be diverted via Phulera & Ringas for a journey commencing on May 9. Hence, this train will halt at Renwal station.

Train No. 14701 Sri Ganganagar - Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will be diverted via Ringas & Phulera for the journey commencing up to May 9. Hence, this train will halt at Renwal station. (ANI)

