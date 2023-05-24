New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness, asking what about the PM's long term vision on issues such as price rise, unemployment and women's wrestlers' woes.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the new Parliament building is a testament of the prime minister's vision of creating a new India, which combines modernity with the country's heritage and traditions.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Amit Shah: 'New Parliament shows PM Modi's long term vision'. Congratulations. What about Modiji's long term vision on: 1) Unemployment 2) Price rise 3) Digital divide 4) Health & education deficit 5) Women wrestlers woes. With the speed with which Parliament was built!"

In his remarks, Home Minister Shah also said that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Modi's far-sightedness.

Sibal's comments came after 19 opposition parties, including Congress, AAP and TMC, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

The opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the prime minister.

