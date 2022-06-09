New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): As part of the National Commission for Women (NCW) initiative under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a delegation of women students from Nagaland met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Thursday.

The students expressed their happiness at meeting the Prime Minister. In a freewheeling interaction, they discussed and sought views of the Prime Minister on a host of topics including his vision for the northeast, his experiences in Nagaland and the importance of Yoga.

A frank and light conversation took place between the students and the Prime Minister ranging from preferences for food to the thrust being given by the government to the development of Nagaland and the northeastern region.

During the interaction, Prime Minister asked students about their experience of visiting and exploring various tourist places in Delhi. He also advised them to visit PM Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial during their stay in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the Prime Minister answered the queries of women students.

"It was a wonderful conversation and the Prime Minister answered all the queries that the students had and also shared his own perspective on the queries," she said.

Sources told ANI that like other citizens of the country, the women students wanted to understand from the Prime Minister "what keeps motivated and focused despite a chock-a-block schedule every single day".

"When I came to Delhi as a Prime Minister, I came with the intent of serving the people of this wonderful nation and not to hold the post of the Prime Minister. That is the reason I always call myself Pradhan Sevak," PM Modi is learnt to have said.

The students also wanted to know the plans of the government concerning the development of Nagaland and the NER.

"Nagaland has huge prospects for development and infrastructure boost and that is exactly the focus of the government," he is learnt to have said.

The Prime Minister asked the students about their travel in Delhi and also suggested that they should visit places that will make Indians happy and proud.

In a conversation regarding food, the Prime Minister is learnt to have said that he likes the food at various Bhavans including Gujarat Bhawan.

So what is it that the Prime Minister likes about of Nagaland? To this query of the students, PM Modi is learnt to have said he was really impressed with the cultural tradition of "Gaon Bura".

Gaon Buras are the village headman. They are the eyes, nose, and ear of the district administration at the village level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only Prime Minister to have called Gaon Buras for interaction in September 2020.

As part of this unique initiative by the NCW, women students from Kashmir had come and spent some days in the national capital. They were also taken around to see Parliament and how it functions.

Rekha Sharma said that delegation from Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country will visit the national capital soon.

"The entire country is like a family, that is the inspiration that we draw from our Prime Minister," Rekha Sharma said. (ANI)

