Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa carried with him six large bags on his special flight to Delhi a day before.

Addressing media at the JDS Headquarters here today, he said: "Yeddyurappa reportedly carried six large bags on Friday while on a special flight to Delhi. No one knows what was n those bags, if there were records related to state issues or anything else".

It was reported that the chief minister has taken along "a big gift" for his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumaraswamy asked if Yediyurappa had bought or carried the six bags.

Earlier on Friday Yediyurappa had participated in the virtual meeting chaired by PM Modi with six states on the COVID-19-related situation.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala had participated in the meeting. (ANI)

