Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat deliberated that 'service' should not be seen as a favour but as a duty, emphasising that selfless service helps purify the human mind.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Gangadharrao Fadnavis Memorial Diagnostic Centre here, an initiative named after CM Devendra Fadnavis' late father, Bhagwat, elaborated on the deeper meaning of service, stating that it involves rising above self-interest and working for others.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 23, 2026: Check 22K And 24K Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

"We have a different concept of the word 'service'. Service isn't a favour; it's a duty. When we serve, we purify ourselves, as the human mind is naturally filled with various vices, both good and bad. Service purifies the mind, as it involves forgetting oneself and serving others. This is called service," the RSS chief said on Sunday.

Bhagwat also drew attention to the varying motivations behind acts of service, cautioning against practices driven by personal gain or temporary interests.

Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date And Time: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Expected Today At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

"Sometimes, we see a large number of people serving. We assume there's an election nearby, prompting many to join in. But how many of them are still seen after the election, or even after winning? Self-interest is also a motivation behind service. It's not necessarily for the benefit of others, nor is it sustainable, because once their selfish desires are fulfilled, people abandon their work. Fear is also a factor behind service. Such service exists, and service is also performed out of compulsion," he added.

Earlier, the RSS chief urged that the 'Sangh' should be viewed from a humanistic angle rather than a political one for better understanding.

"Don't view the Sangh from a political angle, but rather from a humanistic approach to understand it better. The Sangh is an integral part of the process of uplifting Sanatan Dharma," he stated while visiting the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadtal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)