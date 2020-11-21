Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Member of Legislative Council of Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Friday questioned All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, where was party leader Rahul Gandhi after being pre-notified about the tabling of farms bills in the Parliament.

"Manickam Tagore Ji we know you are new to our state and have decided to attack us in whichever way possible. However, talking about presence, where was Rahul Gandhi ji when the roaster had pre-notified about tabling farms bills in the Parliament," Kavitha asked.

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

Tagore fired back with a media article, which projected that Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul had returned from abroad after their check-up when the farm bills were tabled in the Parliament.

"Kalvakuntla Kavitha garu, is being a responsible son a mistake? Our Telugu/Tamil culture asks us to care about our parents, is it? I know you won't intentionally do it, as RSS culture teaches tp sanghis to insult a responsible son. As a responsible son, my leader Rahul Gandhiji was with his mother for her medical check-up and both of them returned and he took part in the agitations of the farmers. Another minor thing you forgot to note... I was present to agitate when the anti-farmers bills were introduced..." (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2020: Railways Allows Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff, Students to Travel by Mumbai Local Trains Up To December 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)