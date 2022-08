Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) An organisation fighting for human rights on Sunday alleged that the police in Rajasthan's Tonk district have made a whistleblower an accused in a cow slaughter case.

Islam, the whisteblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter. "Instead of appreciating him, he was made an accused. Some other people, too, who had no role in the case were falsely implicated," People's Union for Civil Liberties state president Kavita Srivastava claimed.

Also Read | DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 Vacancies of Apprenticeship for DIBER at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Demanding a fair investigation, the organisation has written to the additional chief secretary for home department, district collector and the district superintendent of police.

Srivastava, in her letter, demanded that the investigation be headed by a senior officer and not by the local police station. She alleged that the local police were not impartial in the matter.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST Will Have 100% Green Energy Buses by 2023, Says General Manager Lokesh Chandra.

On Friday, the police had registered an FIR against 17 people and Islam was also named as one of the accused.

"The investigation should be impartial and those who had no role in the matter should not be falsely implicated," Srivastava said.

In the letter, she also highlighted that some unidentified people had vandalised mosque and an FIR in this case was also registered on Friday.

When contacted, police in Tonk district said the matter was being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)