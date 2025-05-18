North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh extended support for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Pakistan, saying that all the evidence has proved Shah's words.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Ghosh said, "Today all the evidence is coming out about what has happened there (in Pakistan)... Pakistan has been damaged so badly that the whole world is shaken and the whole world has come to know what India is... Now everyone understands what the Home Minister said."

Hailing the Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Shah on Saturday said that for the "first time" after independence Indian military "attacked 100 km inside Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps."He said this while addressing an event in Pethapur, Gujarat.

Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupindra Patel, the Union Home Minister inaugurated a newly constructed primary health centre in Pethapur, Gujarat and also laid foundation of various other projects.

Shah said, "This time, under Operation Sindoor, the headquarters of the terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan were destroyed. We destroyed 9 such sites where terrorists used to be trained and were their hideouts."He further added that the Indian military's response was significant, having struck 100 km inside Pakistan's territory, effectively dismantling terrorist camps.

He said, "After killing more than 100 dreadful terrorists, Pakistan was still thinking, and we attacked their 15 air bases, but we didn't inflict any harm to their people. We destroyed their capability of Air attack. This has happened for the first time after independence that our military attacked 100 km inside Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps."

"The response was such that it destroyed camps 100 km inside Pakistan. Our military gave a befitting reply to terrorists by attacking 100 km inside Pakistan. Those who planned many international terrorist activities who were hidden in Sialkot and other terrorist camps; 'un sab ko hamare bomb ke dhamakon ke gunj ne ek spasht sandesh bheja hai' - if any terrorist activity happens with the people of India, the response will be twice in strength," Shah said.

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, stating, "Since assuming power, PM Modi has given such a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and Pakistan is scared."

Shah also spoke about India's air defense capabilities, stating, "When Pakistan dared to attack the entire Western border, but under the leadership of PM Modi, our Air Defence System has become so perfect that none of the missiles or drones reached India's land."

He further emphasized that despite threats from Pakistan being nuclear weapon state, India's armed forces had given a fitting reply."Those who used to threaten us that they have atom bombs, they thought we would be scared. But, our Army, Navy, and Air Force have given them such a befitting reply that the entire world is praising the patience of our military and the determined leadership of PM Modi," Shah said.

After the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated counter-attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

