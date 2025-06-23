New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Amidst the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Communist Party of India and other left parties on Monday condemned the US' recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

CPI general secretary D Raja questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue. He said that he must call his "friend", US President Donald Trump, to stop bombing Iran, citing that it is a violation of the UN charter.

"The Communist Party of India, all the Left parties and all the peace-loving forces in India condemn the US bombing of Iran. PM Modi has not uttered a word condemning the US bombing of Iran. He must call his friend Donald Trump and ask him to stop the bombing of Iran, as it is a violation of the UN charter. The PM should demonstrate the moral authority of India that the country opposes US-Israel continuing war on Iran. Why is PM Modi not condemning this?", D Raja told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, during their telephonic exchange, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the recent escalations. Emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated that de-escalation is imperative for ensuring long-term regional peace, security, and stability.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

PM Modi emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, "We reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability."

US on Sunday launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program. (ANI)

