New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi unit of BJP on Wednesday slammed AAP leaders, asking them why three of their top leaders were in jail in corruption cases and not getting bail.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders, including Atishi, alleged that Tuesday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private assistant Bibhav Kumar and party treasurer ND Gupta were an "attack" on the CM to malign his image and crush him politically.

In a dig at Water Minister Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leader "spends hours on just defending her government's scams".

"If only she spent the same time on her administrative duties, the water supply and sewerage treatment in the city could get better," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said AAP used to defend its leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also when probe agencies raided their premises.

"AAP leaders used to say then that nothing was found in the raids, but all three -- former ministers Jain and Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh -- have been denied bail for a long time after their arrest," he said.

The BJP leader said the ED will reveal what it found during Tuesday's raids. AAP leaders can not fool the people of Delhi any longer, he said.

AAP leaders Atishi, Jasmine Shah and Priyanka Kakkar claimed in their press conferences that the ED did not recover anything during its raids at Kumar and Gupta's residences.

The ED alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract was "passed on" as election funds to the AAP.

"Incriminating" documents and digital evidence apart from valuables of Rs 1.97 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh were seized during the raids conducted in this case on Tuesday in Delhi, Varanasi and Chandigarh, the central agency said in a statement.

However, the statement did not specify what was seized from where.

