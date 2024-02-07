Jaipur, February 7: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old old youth killed his teenage friend after losing a cricket match at Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. Annoyed on seeing his friend Prakash (15) celebrating after winning a match, Mukesh, the accused, attacked him with a cricket bat which led to his death at a hospital at around midnight on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday following a cricket match in the Rajasthan Textile Mills Labour Colony.

Prakash became unconscious after being hit, before succumbing to his injuries at the hospital around midnight on Tuesday. The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday. The accused has been taken into custody by the police. Prakash's father, Ajay Kumar, said, "The boys were playing cricket on Tuesday afternoon. After his team won the match, Prakash was seen celebrating with his teammates. However, his friend Mukesh, the son of Ramji Meena who was in the losing team, did not like this.

"Mukesh then picked up a cricket bat and hit Prakash on the head from behind. As Prakash fell unconscious, his friends brought him home. From here, he was rushed to the government hospital in Bhawani Mandi. The doctors there referred him to a private hospital from where he was again referred to the government hospital in Kota, where he died during treatment." Prakash's elder brother Dinesh (20) claimed that the accused had threatened Prakash two days ago as well.

He said the houses of both the families are located in the Labour Colony, where the youth play cricket every day. Prakash and Mukesh were reportedly good friends who often played together in the same team. "People of the locaility became angry after they came to know about Prakash's death in the morning. They even smashed the bike of Mukesh, seeing which his family members locked him inside a room," the police said. Prakash was studying in Class 10 at the Bhavani Mandi Senior Secondary School, while Mukesh is a BA final year student at the Government Birla College.