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Agency News Agency News India News | Wild Buffalo Reintroduced in Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh CM Terms It Historic Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Tuesday called the release of wild buffaloes in Kanha National Park a "historic moment" for the state, stating that it marks the revival of a species returning after many years.

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday called the release of wild buffaloes in Kanha National Park a "historic moment" for the state, stating that it marks the revival of a species returning after many years.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the initiative will significantly benefit the ecological balance of the region. "Today is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. After years, in the land of Madhya Pradesh, in the Kanha Tiger Sanctuary, the wild buffalo were released in the Kanha National Park. I believe this is a wonderful opportunity for our environment and ecological system," he told reporters.

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He added that the move will help restore missing ecological links and strengthen the forest ecosystem. "Their arrival will be a great help in our entire ecosystem. On our grasslands, through them, a missing link for tall grass, which was absent, because of which we had to face various challenging environments... but truly, this is a wonderful chance," CM Yadav said.

Highlighting wildlife conservation efforts under the Centre, he added, "Such opportunities not only enrich our forests, but under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister, one by one, all those wild animals that were nearly extinct or had left many years ago are returning."

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He further said the initiative would also boost tourism and biodiversity. "From the perspective of wildlife, this will also become a place of attraction. It will also create a lot of favourability for tourism at the local level," he said.

The Chief Minister also noted inter-state cooperation with Assam in the conservation effort. "A new relationship has been formed with Assam. I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. In the past, we visited and talked about bringing wild buffalo and rhinoceroses. And today, the first phase of that series has begun," he said.

He informed that four wild buffalo, including three females and one male, have been introduced. "About four wild buffaloes have come to us, including three females and one male....they are healthy, they are happy, and they also have the blessings of Mother Kamakhya," he added.

Responding to a media query on whether Madhya Pradesh would now be called a 'Buffalo State', CM Yadav said the state already has a strong wildlife identity.

"Why not? In the current situation, our state is already the country's 'Cheetah State'. We have leopards, wild wolves, crocodiles, gharials, and we have become the 'Vulture State'," he said.

He added that the state is working to restore its rich wildlife heritage. "The glorious past of Madhya Pradesh, enriched with all kinds of creatures, is being restored. One by one, all those things that existed many hundreds of years ago are now seen coming to fruition," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)