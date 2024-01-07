Jorhat (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): A wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI over the phone on Sunday that the incident took place in the Mariani area at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Caretaker Tries To Extort Senior Citizen From Khar by Threatening To Make His Indecent Video Public, Arrested.

"The wild jumbo died after being hit by the Down Vivek Express," Sabyasachi De said.

According to reports, when a herd of elephants tried to cross the railway track at Bhelaguri tea garden near the Mariani area, a passenger train hit one elephant of the herd.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Rs 9 Crore Drugs in Saki Naka, Case Registered.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on January 5, an elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Boko area of Assam.

After spotting the carcass of the elephant calf, some residents near the Nuapara area in Boko informed forest officials.

Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Division, told ANI, "Our forest staff reached the spot and recovered the remains of the elephant calf."

A doctor's team from the Assam State Zoo is set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the elephant calf's death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)