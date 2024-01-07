Mumbai Shocker: Woman Caretaker Tries To Extort Senior Citizen From Khar by Threatening To Make His Indecent Video Public, Arrested

The complaint alleged that Neetu allegedly filmed him during a massage session on the night after she was hired. Following this, she tried to blackmail the senior citizen to extort money using the recorded video.

Jan 07, 2024
Mumbai Shocker: Woman Caretaker Tries To Extort Senior Citizen From Khar by Threatening To Make His Indecent Video Public, Arrested
Representational picture. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, January 7: The Mumbai police recently arrested a caretaker and three others for allegedly trying to extort a senior citizen in the city. The incident came to light after a senior citizen from Khar reported the incident to the police. Post which, the police arrested his 20-year-old live-in caretaker and three of his accomplices. The complainant claimed that the accused tried to extort money by recording an indecent video of him.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused caretaker, identified as Neetu and her three aides, were arrested on Friday, January 5. In his complaint, the senior citizen said that Neetu was hired through an online service on December 29. An officer said the 63-year-old complainant accused the caretaker of filming him. Mumbai Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From 21st Floor in Versova; Three Detained for Interrogation.

    Mumbai, January 7: The Mumbai police recently arrested a caretaker and three others for allegedly trying to extort a senior citizen in the city. The incident came to light after a senior citizen from Khar reported the incident to the police. Post which, the police arrested his 20-year-old live-in caretaker and three of his accomplices. The complainant claimed that the accused tried to extort money by recording an indecent video of him.

    According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused caretaker, identified as Neetu and her three aides, were arrested on Friday, January 5. In his complaint, the senior citizen said that Neetu was hired through an online service on December 29. An officer said the 63-year-old complainant accused the caretaker of filming him. Mumbai Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From 21st Floor in Versova; Three Detained for Interrogation.

    The complaint alleged that Neetu allegedly filmed him during a massage session on the night after she was hired. Following this, she tried to blackmail the senior citizen to extort money using the recorded video. The complainant also stated that the day after the massage incident, he woke up with the feeling that Neetu had done something wrong.

    The same day, the complainant asked her to leave after giving her the day's pay. "The same night, she called me and threatened to make the video public if I didn’t pay her Rs 40,000. I refused, but I started getting multiple calls per day from different numbers and people claiming to be Neetu’s friends telling me that I should now pay them Rs 1 lakh," the FIR stated. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Brutally Attacks Elder Brother in Malad West, Absconding.

    Harassed with extortion calls, the complainant, on Friday, January 5, approached the police, which arrested Neetu and her three accomplices, Anil, Kiran and Rajesh, for extortion on the senior citizen's complaint.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2024 09:39 AM IST.)

    The same day, the complainant asked her to leave after giving her the day's pay. "The same night, she called me and threatened to make the video public if I didn’t pay her Rs 40,000. I refused, but I started getting multiple calls per day from different numbers and people claiming to be Neetu’s friends telling me that I should now pay them Rs 1 lakh," the FIR stated. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Brutally Attacks Elder Brother in Malad West, Absconding.

    Harassed with extortion calls, the complainant, on Friday, January 5, approached the police, which arrested Neetu and her three accomplices, Anil, Kiran and Rajesh, for extortion on the senior citizen's complaint.

