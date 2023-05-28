Dharamshala, May 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said he will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital to claim a refund of Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited in the New Pension Scheme by the state government.

During the eighth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday, Sukhu urged the Centre to issue directions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to return the amount.

Addressing a 'Purani Pension Aabhar Rally' organised by the state's government employees here, Sukhu asserted that the Congress government will fulfil its pre-poll promise of restoring the old pension scheme in the state.

We are determined to reclaim Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited in NPS. It is our right to get the money back and we will fight for it. I will visit Delhi to discuss the matter with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sukhu said at the rally.

The CM emphasised that the restoration of the old pension scheme was prioritized in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the new Congress government in the state.

Sukhu also assured that the benefits of the old pension scheme would be extended to board-corporation employees, and corporations that have been excluded from this scheme would be included in due course.

