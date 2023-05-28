Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Smiling in Detention? Fake Photo of Protesting Wrestlers Suspected To Be Edited by AI App Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check

Mumbai, May 28: In a bid to forcefully end the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, and Bajrang Punia on Sunday. Soon after their detention, a morphed photo of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat smiling in a police vehicle surfaced on Twitter. Wrestlers Protest: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Deplores ‘Manhandling’ of Protesting Grapplers by Delhi Police, Demands Arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The morphed selfie went viral on the social media platform, with netizens bashing the wrestlers. Upon conducting a fact check, it was confirmed that the photo was fake. It was found that the morphed image was created using a special AI editing application. According to Uzair Rizvi, a mobile application called FaceApp was used to make it look like that Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others smiling while being detained. ‘This Is How Our Champions Are Being Treated’ Sakshi Malik Shares Video As Police Detain Wrestlers.

Morphed Image Goes Viral:

IT Cell Trolls have started using AI softwares now Look at their dirty tactics to defame Olympic Champions. First photo is real, second is manipulated. pic.twitter.com/5MXK2tNcEb — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 28, 2023

Vinesh and Sangeeta Phogat Smiling in Detention?

पहली और दूसरी तस्वीरों को देखिये. दूसरी वाली असली तस्वीर है. लेकिन पहली वाली तस्वीर में एडिट करके महिला पहलवानों को हँसते हुए दिखाकर कहा जा रहा है, ये एक्टिंग कर रही हैं. ये तो हंस रही हैं. कम से कम इन लड़कियों के साथ तो ऐसी राजनीति न खेलते. pic.twitter.com/8lNXG9dA5H — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) May 28, 2023

Here's How It Was Made:

A tutorial clip of how faces can be enhanced using an AI app, the same has been done in this photo using “FaceApp” to make it look like that Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others are smiling while being detained. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/icovm7eUx4 — Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 28, 2023

A viral photo depicting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat smiling while in detention was made using an AI editing application. The manipulated image serves as a reminder to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of visual content before drawing conclusions or sharing it further.

For the unversed, the wrestlers were taken into custody for violating law and order after breaching the security cordon while attempting to march towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'. Soon after their detention, police officers swiftly started clearing the protest site, removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans, and the tarpaulin ceiling, along with the wrestlers' belongings. With the assistance of several officers, the wrestlers and their supporters were placed onto buses and taken to undisclosed locations.

