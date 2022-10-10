Hyderabad (Telagana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Arrested BJP leader T Raja Singh on Monday submitted a reply to the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee on a show cause notice after being suspended for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. In his reply, he said that as a BJP worker, he would not do anything that brings disrespect to the party.

"I never violated party discipline. I participated in every programme the party organised unless I had some unavoidable work. I followed directives and orders of the party without fail. I tried my best to successfully discharge all the duties entrusted to one by the party. I have neither brought disrespect to the party nor did I embarrass it in the last eight years," stated Raja Singh.

"All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslirneen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has been representing the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency for the last 30 years. He has been winning elections purely based on communal grounds. Every Indian knows it pretty well that he has been winning elections by provoking communal sentiments," he added.

The BJP leader also said that false cases have been foisted against him by TRS and AIMIM.

"All these false cases were foisted against me by the TRS government at the behest of the AIMIM. I have been relentlessly fighting against the atrocities of the AIMIM and its partner TRS for the last eight years," said the BJP leader.

Raja Singh further went on to criticise Hyderabad government for inviting comedian Munawar Faruqui to host a comedy show.

"I registered my protest when one Munawar Faruqui planned to hold a comedy show in Hyderabad. As there exist allegations that the same comedian was provoking communal tensions by making vulgar comments about Hindu Gods and Goddesses, I, as the BJP legislature party leader, appealed to the TRS government not to allow Munawar Faruqui to organise a show in Hyderabad," said Raja Singh.

"The State government not only ignored my suggestion but instead invited him to Hyderabad and provided security with thousands of police personnel to carry on his show. The act of the TRS government was aimed at pleasing the MIM party," he added.

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was booked under the PD Act and sent to Cherlapally Jail on August 25.

According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was "involved in 18 communal offenses".

"I didn't deliberately hurt the sentiments of any religion. The TRS government filed a false case against me intentionally, even as the honourable court dismissed the case against me. I have been detained in at by Invoking the PD Act," said Raja Singh.

"In my video, I only imitated Munawar Faruqui, that too, based on the information provided on Google. I neither hurt any religion's sentiments nor criticised any religion," he added.

Lastly, Raja Singh stated, "I believe that I have not violated Rule XXV, 10 (a) of BJP s constitution as mentioned in the disciplinary notice. I humbly request you to consider my reply to the show cause notice issued by you and give me the opportunity to continue to serve the people, the BJP, the nation, and Bharat Mata."

He was earlier taken into custody on August 23. However, he was released after a Court order.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153(A), 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party's line. (ANI)

