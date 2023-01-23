Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Union minister and BJP MP Kailash Choudhary on Monday said the party has adopted a resolution to ensure a 'double-engine' government in Rajasthan after ousting the Congress from power.

He said the BJP will work to resolve the problems of the common people that have surfaced during its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'. If needed, the party will agitate to get them resolved, Choudhary said.

"A resolution has been taken to stand with the people to solve their problems that were raised during the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' and also to uproot the Congress government from Rajasthan. Definitely, a 'double-engine' government will be formed," he said at a press conference after a BJP office bearers' meeting here.

The minister claimed that top officials and MLAs seem to be involved in the paper leak cases as without their support, it would not have been possible for such gangs to play with the future of the youth.

Rajasthan is on top in crime against women and the Congress government has made it a state of riots, he added.

The Union minister of state for agriculture said the Rajasthan government has left the people at God's mercy due to infighting within the ruling Congress party.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the administration has completely collapsed and the government has crossed the limits of appeasement.

He said posts of teachers are vacant and unemployed youngsters are not getting any allowance as corruption is at its peak.

Devnani said the government should bring a white paper on the budget announcements to make things crystal clear.

He also demanded the government get the paper leaks investigated by the CBI.

