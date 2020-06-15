Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Will Probe Depression Angle Too: Minister on Actor's Death

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Will Probe Depression Angle Too: Minister on Actor's Death

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said Mumbai police will take into account actor Sushant Singh Rajput's reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death.

Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was cremated here on Monday in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 287 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 12,981, Death Count 301: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," the minister tweeted.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad.

His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement