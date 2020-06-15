India News | Will Probe Depression Angle Too: Minister on Actor's Death

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said Mumbai police will take into account actor Sushant Singh Rajput's reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death.

Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was cremated here on Monday in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

"While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," the minister tweeted.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee. PTI

