Guwahati, December 16: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on Friday said his party will push for a discussion in the Assembly on a proposed Bill to ban polygamy that the state government plans to introduce in February next year. Speaking to ANI on Friday, the AIDUF leader said, "We would seek a discussion on it (proposed draft legislation to ban polygamy in Assam). While there are many burning issues in the state the chief minister seems focussed only on polygamy."

At an event in the national capital earlier, on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a Bill to ban polygamy in the state will be placed before the Assembly in February. Assam: Government Can’t Shut Down Private Madrasas, Says AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and the Assam CM, the AIUDF MLA said the government was targeting a particular community by moving to ban polygamy. "We will spell out our stand once the Bill is formally tabled in the House," Islam said. Polygamy is a practice among Muslims to have multiple spouses.

