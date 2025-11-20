Guwahati, November 20: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state government was attempting to manipulate the electorate by adding voters from outside Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking at a party programme in Dhubri, Gogoi said the chief minister had turned into “the biggest burden for the BJP” and accused him of “desperately trying to include the names of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Assam’s voters list.”

Such attempts, he claimed, were being made to influence the upcoming polls in favour of the ruling party. Gogoi’s remarks come amid the Election Commission’s recent order initiating a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, with January 1, 2026, fixed as the qualifying date. The revision process aims to update and clean the electoral rolls to ensure an accurate list of eligible voters before the next election. Urging political parties, civil society groups and media organisations to remain vigilant, the Congress leader warned that “no outsider should be allowed to distort Assam’s electoral mandate.” Zubeen Garg Death Case: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Criticises Assam Government Over ‘Hurried Arrests,’ Demands Transparent Investigation and Family Approval Before Justice.

He said the party was preparing for next year’s polls not merely to increase its strength in the Assembly, but “to form the government and safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Assam.” Stepping up his criticism, Gogoi also claimed that Chief Minister Sarma was “in serious political trouble.” He alleged that the BJP leader had reached out to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for support and suggested that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi “may also appear in Assam soon” in a bid to help the chief minister. Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘Pakistani Agent’; Alleges Foreign Powers Planted Him.

Positioning the opposition as better organised this time, Gogoi said the Congress-led alliance was progressing smoothly and had gained significant momentum. According to him, eight parties — the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Jatiya Dal–Asom and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference — have already agreed to contest the 2026 Assembly election together to take on the BJP. He asserted that the opposition bloc was “far more united and prepared than ever before” and was committed to presenting a strong alternative before the electorate when Assam votes next year.

