New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker on Friday held a long meeting with officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government to finalise the arrangements for the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla said arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session.

If required random tests for COVID-19 can be conducted during the session, he said.

Sources said the Monsoon Session is likely to be held in two shifts -- morning and evening.

Due to the pandemic, this will be in a way a first-of-its-kind session with various modifications.

