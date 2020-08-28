Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Infinix Zero 8 handset in the Indonesian market. The smartphone is introduced as a successor to the Infinix Zero 6 that was launched in March last year. The budget device will go on sale in Indonesia from August 31. The phone has been listed on the Lazada Indonesia website. Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone With 13MP Triple Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Zero 8 gets a 6.85-inch FHD+ punch-hole display & a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, the smartphone comes coupled with 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage.

Infinix Zero 8 (Photo Credits: Lazada Indonesia)

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an ultra-night video shooter & a bokeh sensor. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

Infinix Zero 8 (Photo Credits: Lazada Indonesia)

The phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. To keep thermals in check, the device comes with a multi-dimensional liquid cooling technology.

Infinix Zero 8 (Photo Credits: Lazada Indonesia)

Coming to the pricing, Infinix Zero 8 is priced at IDR 3,799,000 (approximately Rs 19,300) for the sole 8GB & 128GB variant. The company will be offering the phone on the Lazada Indonesia website at IDR 3,099,000 (approximately Rs 15,700) for a limited time period.

