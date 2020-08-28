Social media is a tricky place and anything and everything can happen online. It was some days ago when the so-called 'Binod' trend took social media by storm. And another clip which was all the internet recently was artist Yashraj Mukhate's rap version featuring Star Plus' hit serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya's 'Rasode Mein Kon Tha' scene. The clip featured Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Giaa Manek (Gopi Babu), Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) and was loved by the audience across. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani who rose to fame as Tulsi from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had reposted the clip on her Instagram feed. However, now Mukhate's medley has been deleted by Irani, read on to know, why. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

The politician took to her Instagram and clarified on why she withdrew the 'Kokilaben Rap' video from her timeline. Her reason to do so was that Yashraj had earlier tweeted in support of Pulwama Attack. In the Instagram post, Irani also mentioned that while she supports 'unknown young raw talent’ on Instagram, she would not do at the ‘cost of her nation." After Yashraj Mukhate's Kokilaben's 'Rasode me Kaun Tha' Rap Song, Another Hilarious Mashup of Rakhi Sawant's 'Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra' is Going Viral (Watch Funny Video).

Check Out Smriti Irani's Post Below:

Smriti Irani's Instagram

Here's Yashraj Mukhate's Viral Video:

It was after watching the above video, Smriti had reposted it on her Instagram handle and had captioned it as, ‘'Kya Se kya ho Gaya." For the unversed, it was on February 14, 2019, when the Pulwama Attack shook the nation, as Pakistani terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel. 40 personnel of the CRPF were killed and this mayhem also led to no Pakistani artists being allowed to work in India. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).