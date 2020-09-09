Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 79,192 with the detection of 1,869 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 31 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,640, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, five were recorded in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Shivpuri and Sagar, two in Khargone and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Betul, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Bhind, Chhindwara, Mandla and Ashok Nagar, he said.

At least 1,341 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 59,850.

With 287 fresh cases, Indore reported the highest daily spike in the state, followed by Bhopal at 215, Gwalior at 204 cases and Jabalpur at 187.

The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 15,452 including 432 deaths.

While Bhopal's overall tally stood at 12,241 including 313 fatalities, the case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 6,905 and 5,516, respectively.

Moreover, with 4,301 patients under treatment, Indore also accounts for the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 1,882 and 1,774 such cases, respectively, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 6,388 active containment zones.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 79,192, new cases 1,869, death toll 1,640, recovered 59,850, active cases 17,702, total number of tested people 15,87,945.

