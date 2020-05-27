India News | With 6,387 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, India's COVID-19 Count Moves to 1,51,767

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,51,767 with 6,387 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, 170 people also died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 4,337 deaths have taken place across the country.

Currently, there are 83,004 active cases in the country while 64,425 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.

"A total of 1,51,767 cases have been reported from the country in which 64,426 persons have been cured and the recovery rate is pegged at 42.4 per cent," said the Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 54,758 reported cases and 1,792 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Tamil Nadu registered 817 cases of COVID-19 today, while six patients died and 567 others were discharged. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 18,545, including 133 deaths and 9,909 discharged.

Delhi has reported 792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 15,257. 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period.

"The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15,257, including 7,264 recovered/discharged/migrated," said the Delhi government.

With 303 deaths, Delhi continues to be one of the worst-hit parts of the county by the deadly contagion.

Gujarat has reported 14,821 COVID-19 cases so far; 7,139 patients have been cured or discharged and 915 people have died in the state, according to the Health Ministry.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 7024 cases of COVID-19, 3689 people have been cured or discharged, while 305 people have died of the virus in the State.

Rajasthan has reported 35 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the count of positive cases to 7,680, said the State's Health Department.

Karnataka has reported 122 more COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,405 on Wednesday.

"The total number of cases in the state is now at 2,405, including 1,596 active cases and 45 deaths (2 due to 'non COVID-19' cause)," the state Health Department said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 277 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 2790 active cases in the state, 3855 people have been cured/discharged till date. The toll stands at 178, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stand at 251, including 177 active cases, 65 recovered patients and five deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

Kerala reported 40 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of positive cases in the state are 1004, of which 445 are active cases, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Assam reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 today. Total cases 774, including 62 discharged, four deaths and three migrated. There are 705 active cases in the state now, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Manipur detected 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of positive cases rise to 44 in the state, including 40 active cases, according to the government of Manipur.

The Union Health Ministry further informed the fatality rate in the country is 2.86 per cent whereas the world average is 6.36 per cent.

With regard to the testing capacity in the country, the Ministry said that 624 labs are carrying out COVID-19 tests. Over 1.16 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday.

"The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,16,041 samples were tested yesterday," the ministry informed.

According to the Health Ministry, health infrastructure for the management of COVID-19 patients has been 'ramped up.'

"As of May 27, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen supported beds are available. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 isolation beds, 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 oxygen supported beds have been operationalised," said the Ministry.

"The Centre has also provided 113.58 lakh N95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to States/UTs and Central institutions," added the Ministry. (ANI)

