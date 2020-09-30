New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,179 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 97,497 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,60,789 active cases, 10,69,159 cured and discharged cases and 36,181 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,07,756 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,76,378 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,777 lives so far.

Andhra Pradesh with 59,435 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,780 deaths have occurred due to it.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

