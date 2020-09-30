New Delhi, September 30: The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 62-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 62,25,764. Of the total cases, 9,40,441 are active COVID-19 cases while as many as 51,87,826 patients have been cured/discharged from different hospitals. With 1,179 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus infection mounted to 97,497, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. Remdesivir And Plasma Therapies Are Not to Be Encouraged As Treatment of COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,86,688 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,41,96,729. In India, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 82.58 percent, one of the highest in the world. Meanwhile, the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute of India to Produce Additional 100 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in 2021.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/UA8LPNijNg — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,66,129 COVID-19 cases with 14,976 fresh cases on Tuesday. The death toll in the state zoomed to 36,181 with 430 new deaths on Tuesday. On the global front, India rallies behind the US. Reports inform that in the US, at least 21 states reported an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health experts have warned against a surge in the virus spread in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. Till Tuesday, US maintained the world's highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths at 71,47,751 and 2,05,062, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).