Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching the Realme 7i smartphone in India on October 7, 2020. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been teased online on Flipkart with a dedicated page revealing key details of the phone. The same phone was launched in Indonesia as a tweaked version of the Realme 7. Apart from the Realme 7i phone, the company will also be launching a 55-inch SLED TV and Realme Watch S Pro on the same day. The company website hints that the special edition Realme 7 Pro that would come with 'Sun Kissed Leather' finish alongside the Realme 7i. Realme Narzo 20A First Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K (Photo Credits; Flipkart)

The launch event of the Realme 7i is expected to be all-digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is slated for 12:30 pm IST via Relame's official social media accounts and official YouTube channel. The company might also introduce new wired earbuds, electric toothbrush, and a power bank at the same event.

Realme 7i (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Ready. Set. Wow. It’s time for a cooler life with sharper eyes. Be ready to capture every mood with the 64MP AI Quad Camera of the #realme7i.#CaptureSharperPlaySmoother Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th October on all our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/0JiiW4oLC2 pic.twitter.com/LEztYjqbjz — realme (@realmemobiles) September 29, 2020

The Realme 7i will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz of refresh rate carrying a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and screen to body ratio of 90 percent. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which will be paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come in two colour options - Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

Realme 7i (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, the phone will get a quad rear camera module and a 16MP selfie shooter upfront. The rear setup will consist of a 64MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. The phone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting18W fast charging. As far as the prices are concerned, the price of the Realme 7i is expected to be in line with the Indonesian market. It is priced at IDR 3,199,000 which is approximately Rs 15,800 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

