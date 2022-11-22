New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has created a sense of security for the industry by adopting a "zero tolerance" approach towards crime and criminals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, as he announced plans to organise roadshows in 18 countries to invite investors.

He also said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the most favoured destinations for investors due to its transparent policies which enhance ease of doing business.

Addressing a curtain-raiser here ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year, he said the event would prove useful in providing a unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development.

The state government plans to organise roadshows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite investors for the summit.

The state has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through the event.

To help India become a USD 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh will work as a growth engine, Adityanath said, adding that his state too has set a target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy in the next five years.

Uttar Pradesh has taken several reformative steps towards creating an ecosystem for industrial development through policy-driven governance by formulating about 25 policies to attract investment, he noted.

The chief minister further said the government is working on several industrial projects in the state.

"The Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, out of six nodes Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot, Aligarh node has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while land allotment is in progress in other nodes," he noted.

The state's first medical device park has been inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park and Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area, he informed the gathering.

To strengthen 'ease of investors', the chief minister launched the 'Online Incentive Management Portal' and ‘Customer Relationship Management Portal (Nivesh Sarathi)'.

He also unveiled the logo of the summit.

