Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A woman has been arrested for killing her neighbour's four-year-old son in Mumbai, police said.

The accused and the boy's family reside at Santoshi Mata Nagar in Andheri.

Police said that the accused and victim's mother used to often quarrel over different issues.

On Monday, the accused woman called the child to her house and strangled him. Later she put his head down in a bucket filled with water in her bathroom.

The accused was later arrested and a case was registered against her under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

